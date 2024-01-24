US President Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/EPA/AL DRAGO

This Wednesday (24), the United States successfully repelled a missile attack carried out by Yemen's Houthi militia against an American-flagged ship sailing through the Gulf of Aden.

The incident happened around 2 pm Sanaa time (8 am Brasília time), when the Houthis fired three missiles at the American container ship Maersk Detroit, the US Army Central Command (Centcom) said in a statement.

One of the missiles fell into the sea, and the other two were shot down by the USS Gravely, a US Navy destroyer.

No one on the crew was injured, nor was the ship damaged, Centcom confirmed.

That attack came after the US destroyed two Houthi missiles that were aimed at the southern Red Sea and ready to be launched last night.

White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday that the Houthis' latest missile launch shows that the group still intends to continue attacking and that the United States has a duty to respond to protect the country. navigation in the region.

The Houthis, supported by Iran and once again considered terrorists by Washington, carried out dozens of attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea in retaliation for Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip.

On Monday (22), the US and the United Kingdom carried out a second joint bombing campaign against Houthi positions in Yemen, seeking to reduce the offensive capacity of the Yemeni rebels.