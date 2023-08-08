Washington. A team of American scientists claimed yesterday to have succeeded in repeating a nuclear fusion experiment, but this time with greater energy production.

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory shocked the world in December by announcing that it had staged an experimental nuclear reaction that produced more energy than was used to cause it, a feat in the quest for unlimited clean energy to end the age of fossil fuels.

“We can confirm that the experiment produced a higher yield than in December,” said a laboratory spokesman, Paul Rhien, in an emailed statement yesterday, without disclosing figures. He added that the lab will provide details at upcoming scientific conferences and in peer-reviewed publications.

He Financial Times was the first to report this new breakthrough.

Nuclear fusion is a clean, abundant and safe source of energy that would allow humanity to break its dependence on coal, oil, natural gas and other hydrocarbons that are causing a global climate crisis.

But there is a long way to go before it is viable on an industrial scale, powering homes and businesses.

Nuclear power plants use fission, the splitting of the nucleus of a heavy atom to produce energy. Fusion, by contrast, combines two hydrogen atoms to form a heavier helium atom, releasing a great deal of energy.