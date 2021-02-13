The measure will take effect on February 16. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed on Friday that President Joe Biden decided to remove the Houthi rebels from Yemen from the US list of terrorist groups, an insurgent group that since 2014 controls most of the country. Blinken indicated that Biden’s objective is not to block aid to the country at war and with the greatest humanitarian crisis on the planet, according to the United Nations (UN).

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the Biden Administration made the decision not to hinder access to humanitarian aid for the country’s population trapped in a war and in the world’s greatest humanitarian crisis according to the UN, since around the 80% of the inhabitants need some kind of help to cover their basic needs such as water, food and fuel, among others.

“As of February 16, I revoke the terrorist designations recently imposed on Ansarallah (the official name of the Houthi rebels). We must deliver humanitarian assistance and commercial imports to Yemen. We remain focused on the malicious activity of Ansarallah and we are identifying additional targets for the appointment, “said the head of US diplomacy through his Twitter account.

“This decision is an acknowledgment of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen (…) We have heard warnings from the UN, humanitarian groups and members of both parties in Congress, among others, that the designations (as a terrorist group) could have a devastating impact on Yemenis’ access to commodities, ”he added.

Critics of the measure taken by Trump on his last day as president, pointed out that it was motivated by punishing Iran, a country that supports the Houthis and that experienced strong tension with the former president.

Sanctions against Houthi leaders will continue

Washington clarified that the withdrawal from the list of terrorists does not mean that it eliminates the sanctions against the leaders of the insurgent group, even warning that more pressure could come. “It is not that we are placing our trust or our faith in the Houthis,” Blinken said.

The leaders of the movement – Abdelmalek al Huti, Abdeljaleq Badredín al Houthí and Abdullah Yehia al Hakim – will continue to be sanctioned by the United States “for acts that threaten the peace, security and stability of Yemen.”

File-Dozens of people flee after an explosion shortly after a plane landed with the new government cabinet, which lives in exile in Saudi Arabia. In Aden, Yemen, on December 30, 2020. © AP

The Secretary of State also warned that his Administration will continue to monitor the activities of the rebels, so they could receive new sanctions, “especially those responsible for attacks with explosives against commercial vessels in the Red Sea, and attacks with missiles and drones in Arabia. Saudi “.

The war in this country has pitted the Houthi movement, supported by Iran, against the Government of Yemen since 2014, when the rebels seized several regions of the country, including Sana’a, the capital. Since then, Aden has become the temporary capital of the nation.

The internationally recognized Yemeni government, and backed by Saudi Arabia, is in exile in Riyadh. Since 2015, the Saudis have led a military coalition against the Yemeni insurgents.

Recently, Biden announced that he is suspending US support for that coalition in which he has participated for about five years.

