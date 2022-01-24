The United States is pulling the families of embassy staff back from Kiev, amid growing threat of a Russian invasion. The United States Department of State announced this on Sunday announced. The ministry advises all US citizens in Ukraine to leave. Non-essential embassy personnel are allowed to leave the country.

“Russia’s military action could come any minute,” said a ministry official at a special meeting on the situation in Ukraine, the minutes of which have been anonymized. “The US government cannot evacuate civilians in Ukraine in such a case, so it is important that they prepare their own departure.” The ministry emphasizes that the embassy in Kiev will remain operational.

The US still hopes for a diplomatic solution to the conflict. The measures announced on Sunday are said to be necessary because the situation “could quickly get out of hand” if “Russia opts for further escalation”. The US Department also mentions the more than 100,000 troops that Russia has gathered on the border with Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden considers sending “several thousand” military personnel to NATO allies in Eastern Europe and the Baltic region, writes The New York Times Sunday. It would be 1,000 to 5,000 men, “with the possibility to expand if the situation escalates”. Biden will make a final decision this week, the paper writes. The US government has received the reports of The New York Times not confirmed so far.