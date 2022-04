Brazil leaves list of countries not recommended for US tourists| Photo: Arquivo/Gazeta do Povo

The United States removed Brazil and 88 other countries from the category of destinations not recommended for travel, due to the “highest risk” for Covid. The country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated the list on Monday (18). Now, Brazil and other countries, such as the United Kingdom, France, Japan and Russia, pass to level 3 of the categories, that is, “high risk”. The main recommendation for passengers who have these destinations is to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

No country currently occupies level 4. According to a note from the CDC, the category is now called “special circumstances”, and will be used for territories with a daily escalation in cases of the disease, emergence of new variants or collapse in the health system. Until then, the classification grouped nations with more than 500 new daily cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last month. Level 2 on the list represents “moderate risk” and 1, “low risk”.

Even with the change, the CDC recommends that North American passengers avoid Brazil and other level 3 countries, even if vaccinated. People with serious illnesses or a weaker immune system are encouraged by the agency to postpone travel to these destinations.