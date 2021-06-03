US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on Russia to fight cyberspace crime. His words are reported by CNN.

The diplomat reminded Moscow of the situation with the Colonial Pipeline and noted that the perpetrators were allegedly linked to Russia. “The group responsible for the cyberattack, its leaders were located, are in Russia, so I think that the Russian side must make sure that such cyberattacks stop,” he said.

Blinken concluded that the threat of cyberattacks with the aim of extorting money is now growing in the world. He stressed that every country is obliged to do everything possible to resist criminals and prevent new attacks.

Colonial Pipeline is one of the largest pipeline operators in the United States. On May 8, the company announced that it had been attacked by a ransomware virus. The American media reported that a group of Russian-related hackers and their DarkSide community were behind the cyberattack. On May 19, it became known the amount of the ransom that the CEO of the company paid to the attackers in order to prevent a complete shutdown of the pipeline.