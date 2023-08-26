This Friday, the United States released two presidential reports on Augusto Pinochet’s coup d’état in Chile, which took place on September 11, 1973. In the first, dated September 8 of that year, advisers to then-American president Richard Nixon (1969 -1974) warn of a “possible coup attempt” in the South American country, while in the second, dated September 11, they inform that several “important military units” support the attempt.

In a statement, the US State Department said the end of secrecy of the documents shows the “continuing commitment” in the relationship with Chile. Presidential briefings are documents prepared daily by intelligence services to report to the US President on international developments, and are strictly confidential. In 2016, the then US president, Barack Obama, ordered the declassification of documents related to different episodes in Latin American history, such as the attempted assassination of Chilean politician Orlando Letelier in Washington, in 1976, or the “dirty war” of the last Argentine dictatorship (1976-1983).

In the presidential report of September 8, declassified this Friday, Nixon’s advisors detail that the then president of Chile, Salvador Allende, considers that his followers do not have enough weapons to face the Army and that the only possible solution is political. Allende “is concerned about the pressures of the opposition and, in particular, the intentions of the Army”, says the document.

On September 11, the day of the coup, US intelligence services warned of the support of important sectors of the Army for the attempted coup, but warned that the military might not have “an effective and coordinated plan to take advantage of the broad opposition civil” to the Chilean government. Meanwhile, “President Allende, for his part, still hopes that the postponement of a decision will avoid conflicts,” the document states. In the afternoon of that day, the socialist president committed suicide, starting Pinochet’s dictatorship, which lasted 17 years and left more than 3,000 political opponents dead or missing.

While there is no evidence of Nixon’s direct involvement in the coup, thousands of documents that have been declassified since Bill Clinton’s tenure show the deep hostility Nixon and his right-hand man Henry Kissinger toward Allende go back to before he took office, and that the CIA supported and funded groups to destabilize the Chilean government.

“We still don’t know what President Richard Nixon saw at his desk the morning of the military coup and how he was informed that the military coup had taken place,” Juan Gabriel Valdés, Chile’s ambassador to Chile, told EFE in early August. Washington. The veteran diplomat argued that there are still many unknowns, as several documents released still show fragments crossed out in black, such as those on display at the Memory Museum in Santiago de Chile. “We want to see them and be able to read them to know exactly what was going on in the minds of those who ruled the United States at the time,” he said.

The declassification of American documents on the dictatorship in Chile is a historic demand of the South American country. The US said this declassification is taking place “in response to a request from the government of Chile and to allow for a deeper understanding of the history” the two countries share.