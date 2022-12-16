How did you feel about this article?

John Fitzgerald Kennedy, also known by the initials of his name JFK, was a president of the United States from 1961 to 1963, when he was assassinated. 🇧🇷 Photo: Archive/USA

The National Archives of the United States released on Thursday (15) thousands of documents related to the assassination of former American President John F. Kennedy, in 1963. The disclosure comes after current President Joe Biden issued a presidential decree authorizing the release, who also kept hundreds of other confidential documents secret.

Congress ordered in 1992 that all remaining classified files pertaining to the investigation into Kennedy’s death be fully opened to the public through the National Archives in 25 years, by October 26, 2017, except those the President authorized for later retention.

In 2017, then-President Donald Trump released a series of records, but decided to release the remaining documents on an ongoing basis.

The files were supposed to be released in October 2021. Biden pushed back the schedule, citing delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and announced that they would be released in two batches: one on December 15, 2021 and another by December 15, 2022 , after undergoing an intensive one-year review.

With this week’s publication, 95% of the documents in the CIA’s collection of JFK assassination records will be released in their entirety.

Kennedy was shot and killed while parading in an open car in Dallas on November 22, 1963, aged 46. An investigation led by Judge Earl Warren concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald, a former Marine and communist activist who lived in the Soviet Union, acted alone. Oswald was shot dead by a nightclub owner two days after he assassinated Kennedy.

The investigation into the murder, which finds that Oswald acted alone, has been widely criticized by scholars and historians in the nearly 60 years since the crime.