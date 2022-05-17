The United States on Monday announced easing of restrictions imposed during the administration of former President Donald Trump. These include restrictions on immigration procedures, money transfers and air connections.

“The people of Cuba are facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and our policies will continue to empower Cubans to create a future free from oppression and economic suffering,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. know about the US.

US President Joe Biden’s administration resumes a program to facilitate immigration procedures for members of the same family. She will also lift the ceilings that restricted money transfers to Cuba. Finally, there will be more flights between Cuba and the United States, and cities other than Havana will also be served.

They are the biggest changes in US policy towards Cuba since Biden became US president in 2021. The ministry also emphasized that the US does not intend to remove anyone from the blacklist for Cuba. It lists companies affiliated with the Cuban government and the military, with which Americans are not allowed to do business. See also Low point at weddings in the second Corona year

Cuba immediately spoke of a “small step in the right direction, but with a limited scope”.