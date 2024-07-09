State Department: US rejects Russian SVR data on plans to change power in Georgia

The United States is not trying to achieve a change of power in Georgia following the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country in October. This reported US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

He denied the data of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) that Washington had already developed a campaign to discredit the ruling party “Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia”. “This is absolutely untrue,” the US State Department representative emphasized.

Earlier, the SVR reported that the US gave instructions to the opposition in Georgia to prepare for protests in the country on the occasion of the parliamentary elections.

It is noted that the population of Tbilisi, which participated in protests against the adoption of the law on foreign agents, will become a force for resistance against the current government. In addition, according to the department, the administration of US President Joe Biden has developed a major information campaign to discredit the ruling Georgian Dream party in the country.