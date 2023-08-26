US State Department: Niger Foreign Ministry did not call for the departure of American diplomats from the country

The US State Department denied reports that Niger called for the departure of US diplomats from the country. The department noted that the Foreign Ministry of the African state contacted the United States and said that it did not call for such actions, reports RIA News.

“The Niger Foreign Ministry has informed the United States that images of a letter circulating online calling for the departure of certain diplomatic personnel have not been released by the ministry,” the State Department said in a statement.

They added that no corresponding request was made to the US government.

Earlier on August 26, Al Jazeera TV channel, citing its own sources, reported that the rebels in Niger demanded that the US Ambassador to Niger, Kathleen Fitzgibbon, leave the state within 48 hours.