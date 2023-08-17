The US government indicated on Wednesday that it has strengthened the rescue work of those affected by the fires in Hawaii by sending more dogs specialized in detecting human remains.

The administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Deanne Criswell, pointed out in a press conference at the White House that in total there are going to be at least 40 canine teams on the island of Maui.

“Given the conditions and the need for additional resources, there will be at least 40 search canine teams. (…) We are working carefully to search thoroughly and compassionately in the affected areas, respecting all cultural sensibilities,” he said.

The fires that have ravaged Maui over the past week have caused at least 106 deathsalthough that figure is likely to increase because only the 32% of the area burned.

“The situation is still very active and dynamic. The FEMA rescue team works closely with the state to help find those who are missing“Said the administrator of that federal agency.

Criswell pointed out that the shipment of more dogs is due to the difficulty that the dogs face there, due to both the heat and the ground conditionswith crystals and other debris on the floor, which makes them require frequent rest.

Besides those dogs, 30 forensic specialists have already arrived in Maui from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and others from the Department of Defense are expected to arrive “soon” to help identify the victims.

Next Monday, the US president and first lady, Joe and Jill Biden, will travel to the island to meet with the first responders, survivors and federal officialsstate and local.

“(Biden) He’s going to be able to bring hope. He’s going to talk to the state governor and first lady and the survivors and listen to their stories. That hope I think really will have a positive impact on the community“, concluded the administrator.

