The Under Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols, in a panel organized by the Latin American Development Bank-CAF in Washington (USA), in June | Photo: EFE/Lenin Nolly

The US Undersecretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols, stated this Wednesday (20) that the White House supports oil tenders in the Essequibo region, disputed by Venezuela and Guyana.

“The US supports Guyana’s sovereign right to exploit its own natural resources. Efforts to infringe on that sovereignty are unacceptable, so we call on Venezuela to respect international law,” the US government official said on social media site X (formerly Twitter).

In response, dictator Nicolás Maduro stated that Guyana acts like a “colony” and considered US support in the dispute an “insolent meddling”.

The conflict between countries regarding sovereignty over the region began in the 19th century.

For Venezuela, the area is part of its territory because, during the colonial period, it was part of the country’s general captaincy.

However, in 1966, the year in which Guyana gained its independence from the United Kingdom, the Geneva Agreement was signed, which determined control of the area by the Guyanese. Even so, Venezuela claims that the Essequibo is in “undelimited maritime areas”.

At the end of last year, Guyana announced tenders to explore oil fields in the region, which has more than 160,000 square kilometers of oil-rich territory.

In April this year, Venezuela approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ), based in The Hague, Netherlands, which rejected, by 14 votes to one, the arguments put forward by the country regarding the delimitation of the region with Guyana.