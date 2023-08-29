All US banks with assets of at least $100 billion will be subject to the new requirement, causing them to hold a pool of long-term debt to absorb losses, according to a joint statement from the Treasury Department, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The proposal takes measures that apply to the largest financial institutions, down to the level of banks with assets of at least $100 billion.

The moves were widely expected after the sudden collapse of the Silicon Valley bank last March shook customers, regulators and executives, alerting them to emerging risks in the banking system.

This includes steps to raise the levels of long-term debt held by banks, and remove a loophole that allowed medium-sized banks to avoid acknowledging a decline in bond holdings.

The regulators’ move will force some banks to either issue more bonds or replace existing funding sources with more expensive forms of long-term debt, Morgan Stanley analysts calculated.

This will put more pressure on the margins of mid-sized banks, which are already under pressure due to higher funding costs.