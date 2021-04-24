US medical regulators FDA and CDC announced the resumption of the use of vaccine against coronavirus infection manufactured by Jonson & Jonson. This is stated in message departments published on Saturday, April 24th.

The submission said that after a thorough safety review at two meetings of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the United States Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded that the suspension of the use of Jonson & Jonson’s drug in the process of vaccination of the population must be stopped.

The recommendation to suspend the use of the vaccine was due to the fixation of six cases of rare but serious thrombosis after vaccination with the drug manufactured by Jonson & Jonson. During the hiatus, medical and scientific teams from the FDA and CDC conducted a study that examined the risks of side effects in the form of thrombosis.

The teams also analyzed the information provided by health care providers and clinicians to identify experts’ awareness of the potential for adverse events and their actions in recognizing and treating these conditions.

Thus, the US medical regulators decided that, firstly, the country should resume vaccination with Jonson & Jonson, and secondly, the departments were convinced of the safety and efficacy of the drug, as well as the fact that the degree of potential benefits of the vaccine significantly exceeds the degree of potential risks for a group of people who are 18 years of age or older.

Also, the data obtained indicate a low likelihood of side effects. In turn, the FBA and CDC will continue to investigate this risk.

It is noted that health care providers and direct vaccine recipients are required to familiarize themselves with Janssen newsletter for healthcare professionals and newsletter for persons who are injected with the drug. These documents have been revised and the updated version includes information on the risk of side effects.

On the same day, April 24, the Council of Experts under the US medical regulator recommended the resumption of vaccination of the population with a drug against coronavirus infection manufactured by Jonson & Jonson.

It is clarified that, as part of the decision on the resumption of the use of the vaccine, among the experts, a vote was held, as a result of which 10 members of the council spoke in favor of canceling the pause, four people refused to support this idea, and one abstained from participating in the survey. The group also added that if J&J vaccinations are resumed, it is necessary to inform the public with a special warning of the risk of serious thrombosis.