US supervisors closely follow trades promoted by users of the Reddit group WallStreetBets. The huge rise in the value of silver, which this Monday reached its highest in eight years, has caused the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to monitor the market of this metal for possible signs of fraud. Silver came to revalue this Monday by 11.5% compared to Friday, to exceed $ 30 per ounce, although its value fell by 5% on Tuesday morning.

“The CFTC is closely monitoring recent activity in the silver markets,” said the entity’s president, Rostin Behnam, on Monday. “The Commission is in contact with its regulatory colleagues, the Exchanges and other interested parties to address any potential threats to the integrity of the silver derivatives markets, and remains vigilant in monitoring these markets for possible cases of fraud and handling”.

In addition, investors in this metal had to face late Monday an increase in the margin on commodity contracts of 18% by the Chicago Stock Exchange (CME), including silver futures, such as way of guaranteeing coverage of purchases in the face of market volatility. This percentage is usually kept between 3% and 12%. Consequently, the value of silver has fallen between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning by 8.4%.

The warning from the supervisor of the United States commodity market adds to the one made last Friday by the United States Securities Market Commission (SEC), after the vertiginous rises on Wall Street of securities such as GameStop or AMC, which led the Commission to express its concern about the extreme volatility of the trading prices of certain shares.

In this regard, the SEC warned that “extreme volatility in share prices has the potential to expose investors to rapid and severe losses and undermine market confidence,” so it warned that it will work to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly and efficient markets and facilitate capital formation.

“The Commission will closely review actions taken by regulated entities that may harm investors or unduly inhibit their ability to trade certain securities (…) In addition, we will act to protect retail investors when the facts show business activity abusive or manipulative that is prohibited by federal securities laws, “he said.