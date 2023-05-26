Estadão Contenti

05/25/2023 – 21:36

A measure released on Thursday creates a new set of rules targeting complex US banks that fail to correct “persistent weaknesses”, said the head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Michael Hsu. Large US banks with poor risk management or that neglect regulators’ requirements may need to meet demands, such as beefing up capital or exiting lines of business.

The change proposed by the regulator comes after several significant bank failures this year, which have shaken markets and the financial sector. “A bank’s inability to correct persistent weaknesses will result in proportionate, fair and appropriate consequences,” Hsu said.

The new OCC guidelines will apply broadly to banks with at least $50 billion in consolidated assets. However, the body clarified that it reserves the right to apply them to any of the financial institutions regulated by it, provided they are sufficiently complex or risky.

Depending on the circumstance, the OCC is expected to apply increasingly severe penalties to banks that show continuing deficiencies, including demands to strengthen risk management and restrictions on growth. The banking regulator may also require banks to take on additional capital and, ultimately, may order institutions to sell lines of business or exit certain markets, he said.

The agency should look for banks classified as having poor management and those whose risk management has been poor for several years. The OCC said it would also be looking at banks subject to multiple enforcement actions over a three-year period and those that fail to take the corrective actions required by a formal enforcement action.























