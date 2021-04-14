An expert group from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refrained from new recommendations on the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, writes NBC News Thursday, April 15th.

The specialists said that they did not have enough information about the possible connection between the vaccination with the drug and the formation of blood clots, so they postponed the decision.

A follow-up meeting to prepare recommendations should take place within a week.

On April 13, the United States recommended to suspend vaccination with Johnson & Johnson for safety reasons, as the country has already identified six severe cases of thrombosis after being vaccinated with this vaccine. One of the patients died.

After that, Johnson & Johnson announced the suspension of the vaccine launch in Europe. At the same time, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) indicated that the relationship between the drug and the formation of blood clots has not yet been confirmed.

On April 14, it became known about the possible reason for the formation of blood clots after vaccination with an American drug.

According to the spokesman for the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Peter Marks, such a reaction may be triggered by a rare immune response that leads to platelet activation.