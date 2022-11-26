Devices from the Chinese telecommunications company Huawei can no longer be imported to or sold in the United States. The American telecom and media regulator FCC has this on Friday announced. According to the FCC, the decision stems from a ban imposed by President Joe Biden’s administration on devices that pose an “unacceptable risk to national security”. The ban will also apply to four other Chinese telecom companies.

The US has previously imposed export restrictions on Huawei, but it has not yet come to a total ban. The Chinese telecom company had been nominated to be banned from the country since November last year, because the equipment could be used for espionage. The FCC also prohibits the import and sale of products from Chinese companies Hikvision, Dahua Technology, ZTE and Hytera.

The FCC’s decision comes at a time when the US is taking more action against the Chinese telecom and chip sector. Just last month, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), a division of the US Department of Commerce, announced a package of measures to slow down the Chinese chip industry. The US wants to prevent China from building new supercomputers or developing advanced artificial intelligence systems, especially because the Chinese government uses this technology for military purposes.