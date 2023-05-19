Estadão Contenti

05/18/2023 – 21:52

The United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on the 12th two cases of a “supermycosis”. This is tinea, a common and highly contagious superficial infection of the skin, hair, and nails caused by dermatophyte fungi.

In the last ten years, an epidemic of severe and drug-resistant tinea has emerged in South Asia by the rapid spread of Trichophyton indotineae, a new species of dermatophyte. Characterized by inflamed plaques on the skin, infections also cause generalized itchiness throughout the body.

Experts also warn that isolated cases of Trichophyton indotineae are often resistant to terbinafine, one of the mainstays of tinea treatment. Infections by this new species of fungus have been reported across Asia, Europe and Canada, but have not been previously described in the US. The first two reported cases now involve patients diagnosed between December 2021 and March of this year.

THE CASES

On February 28, a dermatologist in New York notified public health authorities of two women, with no epidemiological links to each other, who had severe tinea. The infection did not improve with oral terbinafine treatment.

Skin culture isolates from each were previously identified by a clinical laboratory as Trichophyton mentagrophytes and forwarded to the Wadsworth Center, New York Department of Health, for further review and analysis. In March of this year, the isolates were identified as Trichophyton indotineae.

The first patient, a 28-year-old, developed a lesion that caused widespread itching during the summer of 2021. “She had no other medical conditions, no known exposure to a person with a similar rash, and no recent history of international travel.” , said the CDC.

Large, annular, scaly, itchy plaques were observed on the neck, abdomen, pubic area, and buttocks. She was diagnosed with tinea and started oral therapy with terbinafine in January 2022. “As the eruptions did not improve after two weeks of therapy, terbinafine was discontinued, and she was started on itraconazole. The rash completely disappeared after four weeks. But with the recent confirmation, she is being monitored for possible recurrence of the infection and the need to restart treatment.”

The second patient is 47 years old and developed the same type of injury in 2022, when she was in Bangladesh. The son and husband had similar rashes.

After returning to the US, she was prescribed terbinafine cream, among other medications, without effect. Subsequently, the patient was treated with oral terbinafine and continued without improvement. She was then treated with griseofulvin, resulting in about 80% improvement. Now, it awaits further evaluation, given the confirmation of infection by T. indotineae. The son and husband are being evaluated. As he has no history of international travel, the first case draws the attention of authorities, as it suggests “potential local transmission” of the new species of fungus across the US.

ALERT

The CDC advises healthcare professionals to consider T. indotineae infection in patients with disseminated tinea, particularly when rashes do not improve with first-line antifungals or oral terbinafine. The correct identification, according to the health agency, requires genomic sequencing. “Public health surveillance efforts and increased testing can help detect and monitor the spread of T. indotineae,” the CDC believes.

