Secretary Blinken: US will not support Taiwan independence

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that America refuses to support the independence of Taiwan and will not enter into conflict with China. His words lead RIA News.

He also said that the United States does not intend to arrange a new cold war with China. Blinken clarified that Washington is not going to change the Beijing system.

“The US is not seeking a new Cold War, is not seeking to change China’s system, is not seeking to confront China by strengthening its allied relationship,” Blinken said.

Related materials:

The meeting between the head of American diplomacy and the leader of China lasted 35 minutes.

In turn, Xi Jinping commented on the conversation with Blinken and assessed the results of the American politician’s visit with the words “very good.”