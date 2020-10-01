The United States refused to join the sanctions recently imposed by Great Britain and Canada against President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and his entourage.

About it reports Reuters with reference to sources.

This position of Washington is connected with the hope that the European Union (EU) will develop a common position on sanctions. One source added that the package of US sanctions, including for “human rights violations”, was almost ready.

Earlier, Canada imposed sanctions against the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, his son Viktor and some members of the republic’s government. The country took this step at the same time as Britain, which banned the entry of blacklisted persons. Sanctions are imposed for human rights violations.

At the end of September, it also became known that the foreign ministers of the EU countries could not agree on a list of personal sanctions on Belarus. This was due to the position of Cyprus, which intends to achieve at the same time the introduction of restrictive measures against Turkey in connection with Ankara’s plans for the production of natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean. After the failure of negotiations at the level of diplomats, the issue will be discussed by the leaders of states.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei said that sanctions and other restrictive measures “are harmful to absolutely everyone.” He said this at a session of the UN General Assembly. The minister also argued that they tried to impose a color revolution on Belarus, and now there is “external interference aimed at undermining the state system.”

