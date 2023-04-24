By Laura Sanicola

(Reuters) – U.S. fuel producers could post higher first-quarter earnings in the coming days on strong exports and revenue margins, even as demand for diesel fell during the period.

Refineries have been riding a wave of favorable prices and demand as the end of the pandemic has boosted margins. Alternating periods of higher demand for products have also helped, with jet fuel rising recently due to the diesel slump.

“It looks like another really strong quarter for US refiners and their balance sheets are in great shape, but in the second quarter things are really starting to come down,” said Matthew Blair, refining analyst at Tudor Pickering Holt.

Valero Energy, the second-largest US refiner by capacity, is expected to have seen earnings per share more than triple to $7.23, based on the average estimate of 17 analysts compiled by Refinitiv, compared with $2.31. per share a year ago.

Largest U.S. refiner by volume Marathon Petroleum forecast earnings per share of $5.71, compared with $1.49 a year ago, while Phillips 66 could earn $3.60 per share, compared with $1.32. dollars a year ago, according to Refinitiv. Both should present the results in early May.

Exxon Mobil signaled this month that its refining profits could reach $3.55 billion in the period, compared with $332 million a year earlier, hurt by high maintenance costs.

Forecasts for a weaker second quarter reflect falling exports and capacity additions in Asia, the Middle East and the US Gulf Coast, analysts said.

The refining crack spread, a substitute for the profit from processing a barrel of oil into fuel, is hovering around $30 a barrel, down $10 from a year ago, Refinitiv data showed.

The four-week average of US-supplied spirits, a proxy for demand, remained below the five-year average for most of the first quarter.