North American users reported that they are unable to make calls, send messages and access the internet

Thousands of Americans reported problems making calls, sending messages and accessing the internet this Thursday (22.Feb.2024) because of an interruption in telephone services in the United States. There is still no information about the reason for the failure.

According to the Downdetector, a digital services monitoring site, more than 73,000 AT&T customers reported outages. The company confirmed the problem in a statement, but did not detail the reason for the failure.

“We are working urgently to restore service to them [os clientes]. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored”he stated, according to information from CNN.

Some Verizon and T-Mobile customers also reported that their smartphones had no signal.