Last week's initial claims for unemployment insurance in the United States reached 224,000, above the projection of 213,000 and the previous revised figure of 215,000, as reported by the Department of Labor this Thursday (Feb 1, 2024).

The number of continuous requests of 1.898 million was above the expected 1.840 million and the previous 1.828 million.

After the release of the data, at 10:33 am (Brasília time), Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.54%, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.27% and Dow Jones futures fell 0.02%.

In Brazil, the Ibovespa Futures rose 0.18% and the dollar this Thursday (1st.Feb) fell 0.21%, to R$ 4.94.

With information from Investing Brazil.