Shot: US RQ-4 Global Hawk reconnaissance drone spotted in the sky over the Black Sea

The US RQ-4 Global Hawk reconnaissance drone was spotted in the neutral airspace of the Black Sea. This is reported Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the Flightradar service, the drone took off from one of the air bases in Italy.

On March 14, an incident with an American drone occurred in the sky over the Black Sea. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the drone flew towards the Russian border with transponders turned off. The department noted that he violated the borders of the area of ​​​​the temporary regime for the use of airspace, established by Moscow from the beginning of a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine.

The Russian fighters raised to intercept did not come into contact with the drone, they did not use weapons, the Ministry of Defense said. The UAV began to sharply maneuver, lost control and fell into the water, the department added.

The US claims that two Russian Su-27s intercepted a drone that was performing routine operations. The Pentagon confirmed that the MQ-9 was on a reconnaissance mission.