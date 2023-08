How did you feel about the content of this article?

US Embassy in Minsk, capital of Belarus | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The US Embassy in Minsk, capital of Belarus, issued a statement on Monday (21) asking US citizens to immediately leave the territory led by dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

“US citizens who are in Belarus must immediately leave the country,” the statement said.

The American embassy expressed its concerns about the security and political situation in Belarus. Washington recalled that the Lithuanian government recently closed two border crossings with Belarus and that only four other points remain open.

The statement also goes on to state that the governments of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania itself have also warned of the possibility of new closures of border crossings with Belarus, due to increased tension in the region.

The US embassy also expressed concerns about the security and political situation in Belarus, citing several reasons for the departure recommendation.

Among them are the continued support of the Belarusian authorities for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the presence of large numbers of Russian military forces in the country and the arbitrary application of local laws.

The US Embassy in Minsk stressed that it is currently limited in its ability to provide assistance to US citizens remaining in Belarus. According to the statement, there is also a risk of potential civil demonstrations in the country.

For this reason, the embassy asked Americans to start considering at this moment the possibility of leaving Belarus through the border crossings that are still open with Latvia and Lithuania, or even by plane.

“US citizens cannot enter Poland by land from Belarus. Do not travel to Russia or Ukraine,” the statement reads.

The closure of two Lithuanian border crossings with Belarus occurred last week in response to the presence of Wagner Group mercenaries in the neighboring country.

According to the Lithuanian press, this measure could be the first step towards the total closure of the border with Belarus. (With EFE Agency)