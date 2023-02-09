The authorities of Nicaragua announced this Thursday (9) the sending to the United States “as traitors of the fatherland” of 222 opponents who were imprisoned, according to the decision of the Court of Appeals of Managua.

A resolution read by the President of Room One of the Court of Appeals of Managua, Magistrate Octavio Rothschuh Andino, also ordered his lifelong disqualification from holding public office and popular election and suspended his citizenship rights for life.

“The immediate deportation of 222 people convicted of committing acts that violate the independence, sovereignty and self-determination of the people, for inciting violence, terrorism and economic destabilization was ordered,” said the magistrate, reading the sentence in the Judicial Complex of Managua.

The 222 opponents of the regime led by the dictator Daniel Ortega, considered political prisoners by humanitarian organizations, were also accused of “undermining the supreme interests of the nation established in the legal system, conventions and international treaties of human rights, altering peace, security and constitutional order,” added the court.

“The deportees were declared traitors to the homeland and punished for different serious crimes and perpetually disqualified from holding public office in the service of the State of Nicaragua, as well as holding popularly elected posts, their rights as citizens being perpetually suspended. ”, specified the sentence.

According to the magistrate, “at this moment the deportees are already in the United States of America”, and Room One of the Court of Appeal considers “the sentence of deportation has been fulfilled”.

The US government, however, did not speak of deportation, but of the release of political prisoners.

“The release of these individuals, one of whom is a US citizen, by the government of Nicaragua marks a constructive step in addressing human rights abuses in the country and opens the door to a deeper dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua on issues worrisome,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“Among those released from Nicaraguan custody are political and business leaders, journalists, representatives of civil society and students,” added the secretary.

Arrested bishop denied leaving for the United States

The Nicaraguan University Alliance (AUN) confirmed that among those freed in Washington are student leaders Lesther Alemán and Máx Jérez.

Alemán, 24, is the same person who reprimanded Ortega in a live television broadcast during the start of a failed national dialogue in May 2018, and asked him to resign in order to resolve Nicaragua’s socio-political crisis.

“Lesther Alemán and more than 200 political prisoners have been released. However, they were exiled by the Ortega regime to the United States”, said this student group, through a statement announcing that they will continue fighting for the student leader and everyone to recover their Nicaraguan citizenship and all their rights.

According to family members, the “political prisoners” who were in different prisons in Nicaragua, including El Chipote, where the headquarters of the Directorate of Judicial Assistance are located, were released in the early hours of the morning.

A political source told Agencia EFE that Bishop Rolando Álvarez, who is under house arrest, was included by the authorities in the list of prisoners to be sent to Washington, but he did not accept.

Nicaragua has been going through a political and social crisis since April 2018, which has worsened after the controversial general elections of November 7, 2021, in which Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, the fourth consecutive and the second along with his wife, Rosario. Murillo, as vice president, with his main opponents in prison or exile.