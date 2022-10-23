There are 810 thousand more than recorded in 2021; most people come from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua

The United States recorded a new record in the number of people who crossed the US border in 2022. Data from the CBP (US Customs and Border Protection), released on Friday (21.Oct.2022), show that 2.76 million people arrived in the country.

The figure for fiscal year 2022 was recorded from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022. There are 810,000 more – a 41.5% increase over the same period in 2021, when 1.95 million crossed the US border. Here’s the intact (622 KB, in English).

According to US customs, the increase was driven by an influx of people from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua because of the economic and humanitarian crises faced by the countries.

The count also gave a high result because many people who try to cross the border are sent to Mexico and then try to cross again. In this way, they are counted again.

CBP says it has worked with the Mexican government to “reduce irregular migration and create a fairer, orderly and safer process for people fleeing” of crises.

“When there is a legal and orderly way to enter the country, individuals are less likely to put their lives in the hands of smugglers and attempt to cross the border illegally”said in communiqué.

The government of President Joe Biden tries to build a border policy. On October 13, the US Department of Homeland Security announced, for example, new measures to stem the arrival of illegal Venezuelan immigrants.

New migration checkpoints will be installed on the border with Mexico and more police will be relocated to the site.