The negotiations for the acquisition by Italy of the US strategic drones ‘Reaper’ are still in the negotiation phase and have not yet been concluded, Defense sources report. The operation, qualified sources underline, is part of a bilateral government agreement between the two countries approved ten years ago but, at present, no contract for the purchase of the unmanned aircraft has been signed.

The case has raised controversy, with Angel Bonellideputy of Alleanza Verdi Sinistra and national spokesperson of Europa Verde who in a note attacks: “It is incredible that we continue to find money for weapons, in a situation in which we have reached the maximum level of public deficit. We would like to understand if Italy’s purchase of six attack drones from the USA falls within the 28 billion euros, with annual growth of 5.5%, for military spending foreseen by the budget law. I will present a question to ask Minister Crosetto to clarify these new planned military spending. Money for weapons can be found, but not for CAT scans in healthcare or education“.

On the same line Filiberto Zarattileader of the Green and Left Alliance in the Constitutional Affairs Committee of the Chamber: “We have learned that Washington has announced that it has sold six Reaper drones to Italy, specifying that it is a batch ‘requested by the government of Rome’ at a price of 738 million. A contract was apparently closed without the government having asked for authorization from Parliament. We want immediate clarification, or we must think that the Meloni government acted ‘under the cover of darkness'”.