While calling for protection for Gaza civilians during Israel’s military operations in the Strip, the United States is preparing to send precision bombs worth 320 million dollars to the Jewish state. This is what Wall Street Journal sources revealed yesterday, explaining how on October 31 the Biden administration sent a formal notification to congressional leaders on the planned transfer to Israel of Spice Family Gliding Bomb Assemblies, a type of bomb precision weapons launched from aircraft.

The WSJ’s revelation comes on the day in which, after more than a week of silence between the two, US President Joe Biden had a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. At the center of the discussion were United States support for the Jewish state, the protection of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, the hostages still in the hands of Hamas and the problem of settlers in the West Bank.

Biden: “Protect civilians in Gaza”

In his phone call with the Israeli Prime Minister, US President Joe Biden “reaffirmed firm support for Israel and the protection of Israeli citizens from Hamas and other threats, while also underlining the imperative to protect Palestinian civilians and reduce civilian harm during military operations,” a White House statement said.

“The two leaders – we read – discussed the possibility of tactical pauses to provide civilians with opportunities to safely leave areas of ongoing fighting, to ensure assistance to civilians in need and to allow the potential release of hostages”.

“The two leaders welcomed the increase in humanitarian assistance over the past week and discussed the need to significantly increase supplies, including the ability to increase the capacity to screen and organize more trucks into Gaza.”

In his phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Biden “he also discussed the situation in the West Bank and the need to hold extremist settlers accountable for their violent acts.”

Furthermore, the American president and the Israeli prime minister “discussed ongoing efforts to obtain the release of hostages taken by Hamas, including many children and some American citizens”. Biden and Netanyahu, we read, “have agreed to speak again in the coming days”.

The US President’s administration will continue to press its Israeli counterparts for a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip. This was stated by the spokesperson of the National Security Council, John Kirby, according to CNN. “We still believe in the value of temporary humanitarian pauses for specific purposes, to get things in and to get people out, including hostages,” Kirby stressed. “We still think there is value in that, and we will continue to advocate for that need and have that discussion, not only with Israel but with other partners in the region.”

Pentagon: “Thousands of deaths in Gaza, but we don’t know how many”

Meanwhile, the United States estimates that there are “thousands” of civilian deaths in Gaza, but cannot provide more specific data, explained Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder, quoted by CNN.

“No one in this administration questions that there have been deaths, that civilians have lost their lives in Gaza”, added the deputy spokesperson of the State Department, Vedant Patel, underlining however that the data from the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas, cannot be considered certain. “What we say is that this is a Hamas-run ministry, which just a few weeks ago unleashed a horrific terrorist attack in Israel, and which has a history of inflated and inaccurate casualty figures,” Patel continued, after Gaza authorities reported 10,000 civilian victims yesterday.

70 aid trucks yesterday from Rafah crossing

Meanwhile, seventy trucks loaded with humanitarian aid – food, water and medicines – entered the Gaza Strip yesterday, via the Rafah crossing with Egypt. This was announced by Cogat, the Israeli military liaison body with the Palestinian National Authority.

The figure, Times of Israel reminds us, remains lower than the target of 100 trucks per day in Gaza, hoped for by the United States. The daily data provided by Cogat and the United States are not always the same.