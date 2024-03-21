Helldivers 2 it was the best-selling game in the United States Februarygoing to dominate the classification and keeping Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth behind us, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 closing the podium and the surprise of Skull and Bones in fourth position.

Helldivers 2 Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Skull and Bones Tekken 8 Madden NFL 24 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Final Fantasy 7 Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack Persona 3 Reload Hogwarts Legacy

The best-selling game of February also in Europe, Helldivers 2 seems to have conquered the whole world thanks to its undoubted qualities, and even on Steam it doesn't want to give up the top.

The shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios also commands the game for the moment ranking of the best-selling games of 2024in this case ahead of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, while completing the top 5 are Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Madden NFL 24.