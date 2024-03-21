Helldivers 2 it was the best-selling game in the United States Februarygoing to dominate the classification and keeping Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth behind us, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 closing the podium and the surprise of Skull and Bones in fourth position.
- Helldivers 2
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Skull and Bones
- Tekken 8
- Madden NFL 24
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack
- Persona 3 Reload
- Hogwarts Legacy
The best-selling game of February also in Europe, Helldivers 2 seems to have conquered the whole world thanks to its undoubted qualities, and even on Steam it doesn't want to give up the top.
The shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios also commands the game for the moment ranking of the best-selling games of 2024in this case ahead of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, while completing the top 5 are Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Madden NFL 24.
In detail
According to information reported by analyst Mat Piscatella, Helldivers 2 stands as the seventh best game produced by Sony in the USA for revenue in the month of launch, while in terms of breakdowns, 60% of the game's sales come from Steam.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was the second best-selling title of the month, but as you can see the bundle that includes both Remake and Rebirth also entered the rankings. Finally, Fortnite led the ranking of titles with the most monthly active users on both PlayStation and Xbox.
#rankings #Helldivers #ahead #Final #Fantasy #Rebirth #February
Leave a Reply