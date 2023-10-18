Starfield debuted in first position in the US ranking for the month of September 2023turning out to be for the moment the seventh best-selling game of the year: great news for Microsoft and Bethesda.
- Starfield
- Mortal Kombat 1
- EA Sports FC 24
- Madden NFL 24
- Payday 3
- NBA 2K24
- The Crew Motorfest
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
There are several new entries of the month: in addition to the aforementioned Starfield, Mortal Kombat 1 debuted in second position while EA Sports FC 24, with its over 11 million players in the first week, reached third place, reconfirming its popularity of football also within the American market.
You travel better on PC
According to official findings, Starfield was the best-selling game of September 2023 on both Xbox and PC, but it is on the latter platform that he has found his greatest success. Mortal Kombat 1, on the other hand, was the best-selling title on PlayStation despite not reaching the top, demonstrating how the balance in the USA is different compared to Europe.
Spending related to video games in the US increased in September 2023 by 13% compared to last year, reaching $3.8 billion, with particular reference to the digital market. Spending on subscriptions is decreasing, losing 2%.
