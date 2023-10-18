Starfield debuted in first position in the US ranking for the month of September 2023turning out to be for the moment the seventh best-selling game of the year: great news for Microsoft and Bethesda.

Starfield Mortal Kombat 1 EA Sports FC 24 Madden NFL 24 Payday 3 NBA 2K24 The Crew Motorfest Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

There are several new entries of the month: in addition to the aforementioned Starfield, Mortal Kombat 1 debuted in second position while EA Sports FC 24, with its over 11 million players in the first week, reached third place, reconfirming its popularity of football also within the American market.