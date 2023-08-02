Market analyst Matt Piscatella of Circana shared on Twitter /X la ranking of the best-selling games in the USA during the month of June 2023 . In first place we find Diablo 4, which recorded truly impressive numbers, followed by Final Fantasy 16 and Street Fighter 6. Here is the complete top 20:

Diablo 4 is the third best-selling game of 2023 in the USA

Diablo 4 not only took first place, but it has already become the third best-selling game of all of 2023, behind Hogwarts Legacy and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, in first and second places respectively. Street Fighter 6 also did well, having recorded the best debut month for a fighting game since Mortal Kombat 11 in 2019.

How can we see The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it slipped from number one last month to fourth, however it should be noted that the figures do not include copies sold digitally, whereby it could perhaps have achieved a higher position.

In general, in June 2023, software spending in the United States increased by 7% on an annual basis, for a total of 4.1 billion dollars. On the hardware side, however, PS5 was the most purchased console of the month, recording substantial growth on an annual basis, unlike Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch.