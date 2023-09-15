Circana has unveiled the ranking of best-selling games in the USA to August 2023 . At the top we find Madden NFL 24 driven by the great popularity of American football (similarly to FIFA in our shores), followed by Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and Remnant 2. Below is the complete top 20:

And Baldur’s Gate 3?

Circana revealed that Madden NFL 24 was not only the best-selling game in August, but became the sixth best-selling title of 2023. This is also the twenty-fourth consecutive year in which the series has achieved first place in the charts at launch .

As already seen for the English market data, Baldur’s Gate 3 does not appear in the rankings as Larian Studios has decided not to disclose the game’s sales data to analytics companies. In short, we don’t know what position it should have occupied in the top 20 above, but on the other hand, Circana states that “Baldur’s Gate 3 contributed to 132% growth for premium digital downloads in the PC, Cloud and VR content segment”, demonstrating which was definitely one of the most successful titles of last month.