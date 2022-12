US President Joe Biden. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas

Railroad workers in the United States took a stand against President Joe Biden’s proposal on a possible strike that threatens to derail the country’s economy. For unionists, Biden’s positioning contradicts the image of the most pro-union president of recent times.

The American president asked Congress to intervene and block the shutdowns that could cost US$ 2 billion (more than R$ 10 billion) a day to the country’s coffers, according to some estimates.

Union leaders are unhappy that Biden’s solution works as the imposition of a deal made in September, which has already been rejected by the unions for failing to address workers’ concerns about wages, sick leave, staff shortages and time off.

In a statement, the White House points out that the agreement provides for a 24% wage increase for railroad workers, and that it provides improved health care benefits, in addition to the ability for workers to take unscheduled leave for medical needs.