And the US Department of Defense pointed out that “6 American soldiers in Syria were diagnosed with brain injuries,” following the attack that took place last week, according to Reuters.
Attack on “Americans”
The reason for the attacks launched by the US forces in Syria is due to an attack launched by pro-Iranian groups, the details of which include:
- Last Thursday, the Pentagon announced the killing of an American contractor, and the injury of 5 American service members, in addition to another American contractor, after a drone targeted a military base in northeastern Syria..
- A statement by the Ministry of Defense said: “An American contractor was killed, and 5 American service members and another American contractor were injured, after a drone struck… a maintenance facility at a coalition base near Hasakah, in northeastern Syria.”“.
- The US intelligence said that the drone was “of Iranian origin,” according to the statement.
#raids #targeting #proIranian #groups #Syria
Leave a Reply