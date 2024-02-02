US raids against targets in Iraq and Syria. At 10pm ET on February 2, US Central Command forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards and affiliated militia groups.

Long-range bombers from the USA were also used in the actions, which hit more than 85 targets. More than 125 'precision munitions' were used in the air strikes. The list of targets includes command and control centers, operations and intelligence centers, rocket, missile and drone depots, logistics facilities and ammunition supply centers for militia groups and the Revolutionary Guards who facilitated attacks against US and coalition forces.

Six days ago, a drone strike killed three American soldiers at a base in Jordan. The United States blamed the attack on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.