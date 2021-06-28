American fighters conducted air strikes along the Iraqi-Syrian border against Iraqi militiamen of pro-Iranian forces. This was announced by the Pentagon explaining that “operational centers and weapons warehouses” were hit in the raids. This is an operation conducted in response to drone attacks by militiamen against American troops, the Pentagon explained.
