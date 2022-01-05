D.An Bongino knows exactly who his enemies are. The others, they are these “anti-anti-communists”, he calls out to his audience. At the “Restoration Weekend”, a right-wing conservative event in Palm Beach, he meets enthusiastic fans. The 47-year-old is a radio and television presenter and one of the most successful right-wing media makers in America. Bongino’s trademarks are angry tirades that alternate with condescending jokes – it always goes against “them”. “They hate you, no matter what you do,” assures the muscular man with the prominent chin. What is meant are the left and the democrats. For Bongino you are to blame for the supposed decline of America and with Joe Biden you would have made a “joke” for president. His life revolves around “owning the libs” at the moment, so to show it to the left, quoted the magazine “The New Yorker” Bongino.

More than eight million Americans listen to his radio show every week, and Bongino now also has his own TV show on Fox News with “Unfiltered”. There is also a podcast and a website, the “Bongino Report”. He places this as an alternative to the “Drudge Report”, which fell out of favor with Donald Trump. Bongino’s Facebook page is said to have more hits than the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post combined, the latter recently reported. “The reality is that I have ten, even twenty times greater range than you,” said Bongino to the “New Yorker”. “I don’t want to be an asshole about it, but there’s nothing you can write that I can’t write against you, even worse. It’s asymmetrical warfare. You cannot win. “