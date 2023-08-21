Home page politics

French soldiers disembark from a US Air Force C130 cargo plane after arriving in Niger in June 2021. (Archive photo) © Jerome Delay/dpa

The conflicts in Niger reveal tensions between France and the USA. Meanwhile, Washington plans to withdraw its troops.

Niamey/Agadez – The US military in Niger is planning to evacuate its drone bases. A corresponding order is not imminent, but preparations are being made, the military magazine reported Task and Purpose citing US Air Force General James Hecker. Since last month’s coup d’état, airspace over Niger has been closed USA can no longer fly drone missions for the time being. Meanwhile, tensions are rising between Paris and Washington over how to deal with Nigeria’s military junta.

Quarrels between the USA and France: Washington does not want to recognize the coup

France and Paris are at odds over how to respond to the July ousting of the West African country’s president. France opposes diplomatic negotiations with the junta and supports a regional organization that has threatened military intervention. The US has sent a representative to hold talks with the junta leadership and is avoiding officially calling the takeover a coup d’état – insisting there is still a negotiated way to restore democracy.

So far, the US has not recognized the coup d’état in Niger. Instead, it is only spoken of an “attempted coup d’etat”. At a press conference, US Secretary of Defense Sabrina Singh said that recognizing a coup would have military consequences that would run counter to US real goals. The consequence would be a withdrawal of all US troops in Niger. According to Singh, however, they do not want to rush things: “We have assets and interests in the region and our top priority is to protect these interests and those of our allies.”

French officials also support a peaceful solution, but they balk at the US approach, saying the involvement of the junta empowers it. “To avoid bloodshed, the US may have been quick to talk to the putschists. Maybe it would have been better to put some conditions or guarantees before opening these channels.” political a French official familiar with the situation in Niger.

US prepares evacuation in Niger

“We’ll be ready if something happens,” Hecker said at an event hosted by George Washington University’s Defense Writers Group. “Right now there’s no reason to go anywhere, so our civilian leadership is just saying, ‘Hey, wait and plan ahead in case something happens.’ And we’ll be ready if something happens, but hopefully this thing gets done politically and diplomatically without bloodshed.”

Should there be a peaceful evacuation order, all military equipment would be taken with it. If evacuated under more hazardous conditions, they would only take sensitive equipment with them and leave behind other items not considered sensitive. One is also looking for alternative bases for US air forces in West Africa, said Hecker.

Order to withdraw troops may take weeks

It is unclear when a decision will be made about the whereabouts of the American soldiers. “That decision hasn’t even come close to being made. And I think it will be weeks, if not much longer, before the civilian leadership gives an order to evacuate or not to evacuate,” Hecker said. At the moment there are no statements suggesting a troop withdrawal. However, they want to be prepared for all eventualities: “We take careful precautions for anything they might ask of us.”

US troops in Niger The US currently has around 1,100 troops stationed in Niger. They are in various regions as part of an anti-terrorist mission against al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. Most of the troops are spread out between two air bases: in Agadez, on the edge of the Sahara, from where drone flights are carried out, and in the capital, Niamey. See also Polish Prime Minister announced disagreements in the EU on sanctions against Russia

The decision to issue an evacuation order is likely to be closely linked to the political climate in Niger. The situation there is getting worse and worse. Several thousand people demonstrated in the capital over the weekend in support of the military coup. The demonstration on Sunday (20 August) was primarily directed against the former colonial power France and the West African economic community ECOWAS. The economic community had recently confirmed its readiness for military action, even if the diplomatic route was still the preferred option. (aa)