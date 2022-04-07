Russia has managed to avoid fate so far, but the question is how long this will last. One default – the default of creditors – seems to be getting closer. It’s the result of new US policies that kicked off this week. The United States is blocking Russian interest payments in US dollars that it previously allowed to pass.

Despite a range of Western financial sanctions, including against the Russian central bank, Russia has so far been able to continue making interest payments to investors in Russian government bonds. Last week nothing seemed to be wrong: Moscow then transferred $447 million (410 billion euros) in interest to investors, Reuters news agency reported. In total, Russia has made five interest payments since the war against Ukraine began on February 24.

Defaulter reputation

On Monday, the US government suddenly a stick for Russian interest payments on bonds totaling $650 million. The American investment bank JP Morgan, responsible for the transaction, did not receive approval from Washington for the transaction. In principle, American law makes it possible to block any transaction in dollars.

According to Bloomberg news agency, the Russian Ministry of Finance then stated that it had fulfilled its obligations: the payments were simply made in rubles, instead of dollars. But the terms of the government bonds in question do not allow payments in rubles, according to Bloomberg. Earlier, credit rating agencies S&P and Fitch had stated that they would treat payment in a currency other than that specified in the bond contract as a default.

By the way, Russia is still entitled to a delay of thirty days (calculated from Monday). If a default occurs after that, it could become annoying for Russia. With the reputation of defaulter, borrowing on the international capital markets is not an option for the time being. First, a settlement must be found with creditors who have been duped, and who are likely to go to court. Incidentally, the US and the EU have for the time being in any case banned Russia from borrowing money on Western capital markets.

Sanctions Daughters Putin



In addition to Russian banks, two daughters of President Putin were also subjected to US sanctions on Wednesday† Their property is frozen. It is unclear exactly which possession of the two falls under US sanctions. Putin never talks about his children, but Russian media has been circulating for years that the president is the father of Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova. The US Treasury Department simply calls them daughters of Putin. Tichonova, a former acrobatic dancer, now runs a startup center in Moscow. She is a "tech executive whose work supports the Russian government and defense industry," according to the US Treasury Department. His other daughter, Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, a pediatrician, "runs government-funded programs that have received billions of dollars from the Kremlin for genetic research and are under Putin's personal supervision," the ministry said.



This says little about Russian state finances. Russia is by no means bankrupt. The enormous income from energy exports – hundreds of millions of euros every day – continue to fill the state treasury. But because the US is blocking dollar interest payments through US banks, Russia is unable to meet its payment obligations. Russia may be able to make dollar payments from its dollar reserves, deposited with the central bank in Moscow, outside of American banks. But these dollars cannot be used for other purposes, sanctions lawyer David Wolber told Reuters news agency. Russia has limited access to its $640 billion foreign exchange reserves. The portion of that stored abroad (an estimated half) has been frozen by Western sanctions. The freely available portion could shrink if Russia uses it to make interest payments.

Air conditioning

Wednesday announced the US further financial sanctions against Russia. Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, was subject to “full blocking sanctions,” as well as Alfa-Bank, Russia’s main privately-owned bank. Previously, these banks were subject to only limited sanctions: they were not allowed to transact in dollars with American banks. Now they are no longer allowed to do any transaction involving American parties.

The tightening of financial sanctions by the Americans shows that there is still a lot of room to increase the pressure on Russia. The big gap in Western sanctions, especially in European sanctions, is and will remain energy. Diplomats from the EU countries discussed a boycott of Russian coal on Thursday. Coal brings relatively little revenue to the Kremlin compared to oil and gas. Mario Draghi, Italy’s prime minister, said on Thursday that Europe faces a choice: “Do we want peace, or do we want the air conditioning on?”