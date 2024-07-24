Police arrested several protesters inside a building that houses offices of the U.S. Capitol, a day before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in Washington to address a joint session of Congress. The protesters had legally entered Cannon House, which houses offices and is part of the Capitol complex, Capitol Police said Thursday. However, protests are not allowed in the building and the protesters were asked to end their demonstration, law enforcement officials said.

According to the Capitol Police, the protesters did not comply with the request, which triggered the eviction. Netanyahu is expected to address a joint session of Congress today, a rare honor for a foreign leader.amid heavy criticism of the handling of the war in Gaza by the administration of US President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders. According to the media, The protest was organized by the activist group Jewish Voice for Peace.

“We are here in the building where for the past nine and a half months members of Congress have decided time and again to send the bombs used to commit genocide,” the organization wrote on the social media platform X. Similar protests have taken place in the building in recent months. Netanyahu’s visit to Washington comes at a time of political turmoil in the United States, following Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race. The Israeli prime minister’s visit is expected to bring renewed attention to the conflict in Gaza.

His speech to Congress will focus on the conflict. Netanyahu will be accompanied on his visit by relatives of hostages captured in the October 7 attacks led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Both Biden and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will have talks with Netanyahu. Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden’s likely replacement in the 2024 presidential race, also plans to meet Netanyahu, according to media reports.

State Department: “Hamas has no role in post-war”

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said yesterday that the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) will have no role in governing the Gaza Strip after the end of the war with Israel. The statement came after an agreement was reached between 15 Palestinian factions, including Fatah and Hamas, on the formation of a national unity government and an end to internal divisions.

“As for the governance of Gaza after the conflict, there can be no role for a terrorist organization. Hamas has been a terrorist organization for a long time. It has the blood of innocent civilians, both Israeli and Palestinian, on its hands. So if we talk about the governance of Gaza after the conflict, we want to see the Palestinian Authority govern a unified Gaza and West Bank. But no, we do not support a role for Hamas,” Miller told a news conference.

Despite statements made over time by numerous Hamas spokespersons regarding its possible adherence to the principles of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), including the renunciation of destroying the State of Israel, the spokesperson recalled that the group has not yet officially done so and that it could have signed in the context of the meeting that recently took place in Beijing.

The spokesman then said that The joint statement will have no impact on negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave and that an agreement “is in sight”although he stressed that “this does not mean” it will necessarily be achieved.

The signatories expressed their desire to establish a Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, rejected attempts to displace the population from the territories, and condemned the settlements built by Israel in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which are contrary to international law. They also called for an end to the blockade of the Palestinian population in Gaza and the provision of humanitarian aid.

Fatah and Hamas had already met in April in Beijing to discuss reconciliation, after years of failed attempts to end their disputes, which stemmed from the 2006 elections, in which the Islamist group won.