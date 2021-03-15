The song I Can’t Breathe (“I can not breathe”) by American hip-hop singer HER won a Grammy award in the category “Best Song of the Year”. Reported by USA Today.

The composition of the performer refers to the last words of the African American George Floyd, who died during his detention in Minneapolis in May 2020. The policeman used a dangerous strangulation technique, crushing the man’s neck with his knee. After that, all over the country, as well as in a number of other states, actions for the rights of blacks began under the slogan Black Lives Matter (“Black lives are important”).

The nomination enters the Big Four along with Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

The Recording Academy Awards ceremony takes place in the evening in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, March 14th. The prizes are awarded for the period from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020.

Previously, American pop star Billie Eilish received a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media for No time to die, which became the soundtrack to the latest film about British intelligence agent James Bond.