2021 doesn’t seem like the best year for Facebook and its affiliates. Added to the problems with advertising on the iPhone is a request for the company to abandon its plan to launch a version of Instagram for children.

A group of 44 attorneys general from different states in the United States have asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to abandon plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under 13 years of age, considering that its use may be “harmful” to your health.

This new blow to Facebook’s plans to start a new business aimed at younger users comes less than a month after various child safety organizations and even members of the United States Congress expressed similar concerns.

In an open letter sent to Zuckerberg on Monday, the National Association of Attorneys General of the United States has denounced that “It seems that Facebook does not respond to a need, but rather creates aas this platform primarily attracts children who would not otherwise have an Instagram account. “

In the United States, they give Instagram for Kids their thumbs down. AFP photos

For this reason, the magistrates have asked that he abandon his plans to create a version for children of Instagram, and consider that a platform in which children under 13 are encouraged to publish content is “contrary” to their protection.

This petition from the United States Attorneys General responds to Facebook’s plans to the creation of a version of Instagram aimed at children under the age of 13, who are not allowed to create accounts on Instagram for adults, as internal documents published by BuzzFeed News revealed.

“The use of social media can be detrimental to the health and well-being of children, who are not equipped to meet the challenges to have an account on social networks, “the 44 United States attorneys general who signed the letter, representatives of most states and territories such as Guam and Puerto Rico, have warned.

In addition, US magistrates have denounced that Facebook “historically it has failed to protect the well-being of children on its platforms“, citing issues such as one that affected the children’s version of Facebook Messenger in 2019 and allowed children to contact strangers.

To support their requests, the letter has cited different academic studies that point out that the use of social networks “can be harmful to the physical, emotional and mental well-being of children“.

In fact, some of the studies go so far as to point out that the use of social networks by young people “increases mental anguish and self-injurious and suicidal behavior” or even that, in particular, Instagram “has been frequently alerted to lead to suicidal ideas, depression and concern about body image.”

In addition, attorneys general have argued that children they are not prepared to manage an Instagram account, as they “do not have a developed understanding of privacy” and they may not be prepared to handle inappropriate content or threats like sexual predators.

Among the motives of the US magistrates are also concerns about the use of Instagram for harassment and ‘cyberbullying’ among children themselves.

