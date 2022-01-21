The head of the International Committee of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Gregory Meeks, proposed a draft of new sanctions against industry, the economy and the leadership of Russia. This is reported RIA News.

Thus, the document provides for restrictions against the Nord Stream 2 project, the mining industry, at least three financial institutions, Russia’s public debt, as well as personally President Vladimir Putin and other leadership representatives. In addition, it is proposed to provide defense assistance to Ukraine in an accelerated mode.

According to a press release, the Democrat introduced a draft law on new restrictions “in case of further invasion or undermining of Ukrainian sovereignty.” It is noted that the initiative was put forward in parallel with the proposal that Democrat Robert Menendez had previously submitted to the Senate.

Earlier, the chairman of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, considered work on a bill on sanctions against Russia one of the priorities for congressmen. Another important goal for the Congress, she called support for Ukraine.