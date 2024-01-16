The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, promised this Tuesday in a meeting in Davos with the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, that the Joe Biden Administration will not waver in its aid to the country at war, and praised the courage and strength of both the Ukrainian people and their armed forces.

In a meeting within the framework of the participation of both figures in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Blinken also assured that the US Executive will intercede for the Ukrainian cause before Congresswhere the financing of this military aid must be approved, indicated US sources

Zelensky thanked that commitment, in particular to President Bidenand said he was confident that the US Congress will end up supporting funding for more war material for Ukraine, which, he added, is “very necessary.”

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We are determined to maintain our support for Ukraine and we are working very closely with Congress to do so. I know that our European colleagues are doing the same,” Zelensky said.

In additioninsisted on the demand that he has formulated in recent weeks to receive Patriot missiles from his allies that allow us to strengthen Ukraine's defense system and counter Russian attacks with missiles and drones.

“It would really help people survive this great aggression by Russia,” he stressed.

The decline in foreign aid is already weakening Ukraine's position on the battlefield. Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko. EFE

Also present at the meeting, the national security advisor of the United States, Jake Sullivan emphasized Washington's willingness to continue working with allied countries to ensure that Russia fails. and for Ukraine to win the war, and that they planned to discuss with the Ukrainian president how to achieve this.

Zelensky was accompanied at this meeting by several members of his war cabinet who are in Davos. to draw the attention of political leaders and the world economy so that support for Ukraine does not decline in the midst of other conflicts that have arisen in recent months, such as that of Gaza or the serious tensions that affect international trade at sea Red.

EFE