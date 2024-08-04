White House Threatens New Sanctions Against Russia for ‘Detaining Americans’

The US has promised to impose new sanctions against Russia for allegedly “unlawfully holding Americans,” White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said. This is written by RIA News with reference to Fox News.

“We told Americans not to go to Russia, we imposed sanctions using the Levinson Act, and we will do it again,” he told reporters. At the same time, Kirby added that Washington will continue negotiations with Moscow and intends to achieve the return of its citizens, including former US diplomatic official Mark Fogel, who was convicted in Russia on charges of smuggling and possession of drugs on an especially large scale.

It is noted that the Levinson Act is an American law that allows the US authorities to impose sanctions and other restrictions on those who, in Washington’s opinion, are illegally detaining Americans.

Related materials:

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called Russians extradited abroad as a result of a prisoner exchange between the Russian Federation and the West traitors. According to him, Russia handed over to Western countries foreigners who had committed criminal offenses, and, as he specified, some of them were convicted of espionage.