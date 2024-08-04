CNN: US to Enlist Allies to Jointly Defend Israel

Deputy National Security Adviser John Finer said the United States would engage forces from allies and partners to collectively defend Israel from a possible attack by Iran. His words leads CNN.

Finer stressed that Israel faces an extraordinary threat.

“The United States and other partners and allies have come together to help Israel defend itself and defeat the threat. We are preparing to do so again if needed,” he promised.