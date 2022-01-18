The United States promised in the coming weeks to supply Ukraine with a new batch of military aid to strengthen the country’s defense capability. This was stated by a senior representative of the State Department, reports RIA News.

According to her, in 2021, Washington has supplied Kiev with more security systems than at any time since 2014. “I can assure you that these shipments are ongoing and more are planned in the coming weeks. As soon as Russia invades Ukraine, we will provide Ukrainians with additional defense materials,” the State Department spokeswoman said.

Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that plans to supply weapons to Ukraine from other countries are extremely dangerous and do not contribute to reducing tensions.

On January 17, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced that London would supply Kiev with light anti-tank defensive weapons.